Longview back-to-school community fair helps parents offset cost of supplies

Hosted by Longview City Councilman Wray Wade, the Longview back-to-school communty fair helped parents prepare kids to go back to school.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In the sweltering heat of August, a community event in one East Texas city gears up to prepare kids to go back to school and have a little fun in the process.

The “first” Longview back-to-school communty fair got underway on Saturday at the Broughton Park Recreation Center. From music and games to backpacks and school supplies, Broughton Recreation Center was a flurry of activity. There were health screenings, gift bags and a free basketball camp.

Hosted by Longview City Councilman Wray Wade, the focus was to help parents offset the cost of school supplies and promote community.

