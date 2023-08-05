Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam

The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Federal Communications Commission issued a record fine of nearly $300 million for an illegal auto warranty scam robocall operation this week.

The agency says the globe-spanning operation violated U.S. telecom laws when it made more than 5 billion robocalls to more than half a billion phone numbers over the course of three months in 2021.

But the FCC says that the operation had been in existence for even longer and had stretched back to 2018.

The ringleaders of the operation, Roy Melvin Cox Jr. and Aaron Michael Jones, were repeat offenders and were under lifetime bans against making telemarketing calls.

The FCC says they directed all U.S.-based voice providers to stop carrying traffic linked with certain members in the enterprise.

The commission says, as a result, illegal auto warranty robocalls dropped by 99%.

The FCC says the matter will be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for collection if the parties do not pay the fine promptly.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

