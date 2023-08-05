Eric Nadel returns to Texas Rangers radio broadcast

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Eric Nadel, Rangers Hall of Fame radio voice, greeted listeners for the first time this season on Friday night.

Nadel missed the first four months of the season after taking time off to deal with some mental health issues.

He has been the Rangers lead radio voice for the last 28 years.

In 2014 Nadel was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame with its Ford Fick Award for excellence in broadcasting.

