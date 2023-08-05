Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Eric Nadel returns to Texas Rangers radio broadcast

He has been the Rangers lead radio voice for the last 28 years.
He has been the Rangers lead radio voice for the last 28 years.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Eric Nadel, Rangers Hall of Fame radio voice, greeted listeners for the first time this season on Friday night.

Nadel missed the first four months of the season after taking time off to deal with some mental health issues.

He has been the Rangers lead radio voice for the last 28 years.

In 2014 Nadel was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame with its Ford Fick Award for excellence in broadcasting.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
“It gives people a window on several other worlds."
Museum of East Texas hosts world traveler
The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
Longview back-to-school communty fair
Longview back-to-school community fair helps parents offset cost of supplies