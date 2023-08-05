2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of FM 346 and CR 188 on Saturday.

There were two riders on the motorcycle, which collided with an Audi passenger car, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

Both occupants of the motorcycle have been confirmed dead, while no injuries were reported for the driver of the Audi, Albritton said.

No further details are available at this time.

