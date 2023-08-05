Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
11-year-old shot while cleaning guns with father

By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - At around 2:30 pm an 11-year-old was cleaning guns with his father in Graham, Texas.

The juvenile was handling a pistol when the gun dropped and discharged hitting him in the chest.

Graham Police Department Officers are on scene along with investigators.

The 11-year-old was care flighted to a JPS Hospital and appeared to be in stable condition.

According to Chief Brent Bullock it does appear to be accidental, but the investigation continues.

