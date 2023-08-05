Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City

The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A person was trapped in their vehicle after a major wreck on Main Street in Gun Barrel City. After being rescued with the Jaws of Life, they were flown to a hospital, while six others were attended to by EMS.

On Saturday at about 2:45 p.m., Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to a major car crash involving three vehicles with entrapment in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Due to the force of the impact, the driver of a white Ford pickup truck was trapped in their...
Due to the force of the impact, the driver of a white Ford pickup truck was trapped in their vehicle.

The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided. Due to the force of the impact, the driver of a white Ford pickup truck was trapped in their vehicle; firefighters used the Jaws of Life to safely rescue them, the department said.

The driver was flown by UT Health Air 1 to a hospital in Tyler. EMS responded with three ambulances and took a total of six patients to area hospitals, authorities said.

No further information is available yet on the condition of those involved.

Gun Barrel City police closed East Main Street for approximately one hour.

Gun Barrel City police closed East Main Street for approximately one hour.
Gun Barrel City police closed East Main Street for approximately one hour.

