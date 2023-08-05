Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County

(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - DPS troopers reported that they investigated a one-vehicle fatality crash Saturday morning on U.S. 96, about 1.5 miles north of Center.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2023 Dodge passenger car was traveling north and failed to drive in a single lane, running off the roadway at about 9:10 a.m., where it struck a tree, ejecting the driver, DPS said.

The driver has been identified as Michael Whisenant, 45, of Center, and DPS said he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Shelby County justice of the peace.

This crash is under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.

