WebXtra: Harsh summer heat puts Longview’s Hiway 80 Rescue Mission at capacity

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The blistering triple digit East Texas temperatures are resulting in large numbers going to a Longview nonprofit for relief.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is well over capacity as the homeless, transient, and even homeowners without air conditioning, are coming in to cool themselves, with most saying overnight in the shelter.

But that has pushed the mission to it’s limits. Staff are using every available floor space to provide a space to sleep for those they don’t have beds for. Bottled water is also in short supply as the mission is going through twice as many cases as they would normally use.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about the challenges of housing so many, even as more are expected.

