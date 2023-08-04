Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Florida deputies assist Coast Guard in runaway boat rescue

July 30th, Deputy Fernandes and Deputy Constant responded to a call to assist the United States Coast Guard. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office / BODY CA
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEARWATER, Florida - July 30th, Deputy Fernandes and Deputy Constant with the Marine and Environmental Lands Unit responded to a call to assist the United States Coast Guard with a runaway vessel.

The driver had fallen off and was rescued by a Good Samaritan. The Coast Guard attempted to deploy prop fowling devices to stop the vessel but they were unsuccessful. Deputy Constant intercepted the runaway vessel by matching its speed (about 41 mph) inside the curve allowing Deputy Fernandes to leap aboard and take control of the vessel.

And yes, Deputy Fernandes does his own stunts.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

