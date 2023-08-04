Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Waco man accused of assaulting woman, holding loaded gun to her head: affidavit

Brandon Duane Dees
Brandon Duane Dees(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Duane Dees, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and unlawful restraint after he assaulted a woman during a domestic disturbance and pointed a loaded gun to her head, an arrest affidavit states.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on August 4 at a residence in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the home, and when they arrived, heard a “physical altercation inside the residence” and a woman calling for help.

Dees opened the door after the officers announced their presence and their intention to enter the residence.

The woman was “observed by officers sobbing uncontrollably with visible injuries to the face,” police wrote in the affidavit.

The victim told the officers that Dees assaulted her, pointed a loaded gun to her head, and “made verbal threats” against her life, the affidavit states.

She further claimed that as she tried to leave the home, Dees grabbed her by the hair, and held her down by the hair to prevent her from leaving, police said.

Dees also took away the woman’s cell phone as she was trying to call 911 for help, the court document states.

Police found several firearms inside the home. Dees is being held on bonds totaling $14,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Marshall
Former Hughes Springs coach found guilty on 9 charges of child sex crimes
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
A manhunt took place off I-20 near Lindale on Friday afternoon.
Brief pursuit leads to manhunt, 2 arrests near Lindale
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
Police name pedestrian killed in Jacksonville train incident

Latest News

A manhunt took place off I-20 near Lindale on Friday afternoon.
Brief pursuit leads to manhunt, 2 arrests near Lindale
Samantha Wilson
Lindale woman accused of failing to report repeated child sex abuse
Longview ISD
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.9M in bonus checks
Warren Rogers
Reward offered in connection with case involving murder of Tyler veteran
Mama Steph corn tomato salad
Crisp corn-tomato salad by Mama Steph