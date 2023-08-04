Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while performing in Los Angeles. (Source: @skibiscuit/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - Taylor Swift took a moment out of her concert in Los Angeles on Thursday to hug Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

A video shared by TikTok user @skibiscuit shows Swift on stage for her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium stopping for a moment to give Bianka her black “22″ hat and a hug.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and Bryant together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert at the Staples Center.

Bianka’s older sister, Gianna, died at the age of 13 alongside their father, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Swift is currently performing in Los Angeles for six nights as part of her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

