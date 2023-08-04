U.S. Forest Service send aircrafts to battle East Texas wildfires

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Wildfires are increasing in East Texas and calls for additional help. The U.S. Forest Service has sent out helicopters to the area to give some relief.

Two aircrafts are stationed at the Angelina County Airport.

Pilot in command with Air Resources Hakon Broberg flies the Blackhawk that is used for larger wildfires. The water bucket used can carry 780 water gallons, but if needed, can carry more.

“The max payload, though, this can do 6,700 pounds with the current climate condition,” said Broberg.

Pilot with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Peter Howarth flies the agency’s AS 350 A-Star, in which helps in various missions, said Howarth.

“Mainly we’re doing aerial recon to identify initial starts in these national forests,” said Howarth.

“Mainly we’re doing aerial recon to identify initial starts in these national forests,” said Howarth. been nature caused. “The ones we have been working on for the past week have been lightning-caused fires from some of the afternoon thunderstorms,” Canada said.

Public information officer of the Sabine National Forest, Jan Amen said as of Thursday, forest fire is 35% contained and burned over 1,200 acres.

Amen said helicopters play a vital role in putting wildfires out.

“We can’t put heavy equipment in the wilderness. So, the best thing for us to do is water drops from the air.”

The aircrafts can be called out to anywhere in East Texas, including the entire southeast region.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.