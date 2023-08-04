Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale police conducting manhunt

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is currently underway in the area of Toll 49 and Interstate 20 around County Road 411.

The Lindale Police Department reported that they are assisting the Smith County Sheriff’s Office with a manhunt. Area residents are encouraged to use caution, lock doors and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt with shorts.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

