SFA Lumberjacks brave heat to get practices underway

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, the SFA Lumberjacks were able to get the season kicked off with their first football practice. Head Coach Colby Carthel told us how it went.

“Well, we got it done and survived the heat,” he said. “It was nice and toasty out here as it’s going to be all week and probably all camp but just really enthusiastic bunch and everybody’s ready to get out here and get the season cranked up. And so well we’re off to a good start. I like I like our chances. I like our team. I like our staff. And you know just the way they’ve worked together all summer. And, you know, this day one, talk to me in December and we’ll see how things are going, but I think we’ve, you know, it’s fun to get out here and get going.”

And look for the Lumberjacks to get things going in their first game which will be at Troy on September 2nd.

