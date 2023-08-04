Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Reward offered in connection with case involving murder of Tyler veteran

Warren Rogers
Warren Rogers(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The police are asking for any information that may help identify one or more suspects in the shooting death of a Tyler man.

On Feb. 6, U.S. Army Veteran Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside a home in the 1600 block of West Mims Street, according to Tyler police. He was found already dead with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police are still working to identify suspects in this case, and Crimestoppers has offered up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833. Only tips directly to Crimestoppers are eligible for a cash reward.

