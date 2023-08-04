Parts of Lufkin to be without water service on Sunday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Water service for parts of Lufkin will be interrupted this weekend due to a valve replacement.

The water for part of central Lufkin will be turned off at about 10 a.m. on Sunday and will remain off for about four hours, according to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

The area circled in red below will be affected by this work.

Map showing the areas affected. (City of Lufkin)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.