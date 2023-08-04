Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marlins visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

The Texas Rangers start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miami Marlins (58-52, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (63-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (6-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -144, Marlins +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Texas has gone 37-20 in home games and 63-46 overall. The Rangers have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .342.

Miami has gone 24-28 in road games and 58-52 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .264, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 48 extra base hits (22 doubles and 26 home runs). Marcus Semien is 14-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .377 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI. Jon Berti is 10-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

