Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lindale woman accused of failing to report repeated child sex abuse

Samantha Wilson
Samantha Wilson(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale woman was arrested Thursday after authorities say she failed to report the repeated sexual abuse of at least one child.

Samantha Wilson, 30, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of abandon or endanger child criminal negligence with a bond amount of $100,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 4, the alleged victim, a teenaged girl, told an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office that she had been raped three times over the previous weekend. Upon being examined by CHRISTUS Mother Frances hospital staff in Tyler, the victim told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted since she was 7 years old.

A heavily redacted arrest affidavit states Wilson was aware of the sexual abuse and even took measures to prevent it.

According to the affidavit, Wilson told investigators that she did not tell police about the abuse because she was afraid the children would be taken away from her and she was scared of the male.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Marshall
Former Hughes Springs coach found guilty on 9 charges of child sex crimes
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
Police name pedestrian killed in Jacksonville train incident
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others

Latest News

A manhunt took place off I-20 near Lindale on Friday afternoon.
Brief pursuit leads to manhunt, 2 arrests near Lindale
Longview ISD
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.9M in bonus checks
Warren Rogers
Reward offered in connection with case involving murder of Tyler veteran
Towtruck
Suspect apprehended following manhunt by Smith County, Lindale law enforcement