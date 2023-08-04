Lindale woman accused of failing to report repeated child sex abuse

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale woman was arrested Thursday after authorities say she failed to report the repeated sexual abuse of at least one child.

Samantha Wilson, 30, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of abandon or endanger child criminal negligence with a bond amount of $100,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 4, the alleged victim, a teenaged girl, told an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office that she had been raped three times over the previous weekend. Upon being examined by CHRISTUS Mother Frances hospital staff in Tyler, the victim told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted since she was 7 years old.

A heavily redacted arrest affidavit states Wilson was aware of the sexual abuse and even took measures to prevent it.

According to the affidavit, Wilson told investigators that she did not tell police about the abuse because she was afraid the children would be taken away from her and she was scared of the male.

