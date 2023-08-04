Former Hughes Springs coach gets 100-year prison sentence for child sex crimes conviction

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Hughes Springs volleyball coach was handed a 100-year prison sentence after a Cass County jury convicted him of multiple sex crimes against a child.

Aaron Michael Marshall, 39, of Linden, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, and six counts of indecency with a child by contact. Several witnesses testified Wednesday against Marshall, saying the abuse began when the victim was 12 and lasted until she was 16. One witness claimed that Marshall had admitted to the abuse in 2022. Marshall denied all claims, attempting to give alibis and saying he had never admitted guilt.

On Thursday, Marshall was sentenced to 100 years in the Texas Department of Corrections - Institutional Division.

