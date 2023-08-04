Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Hughes Springs coach gets 100-year prison sentence for child sex crimes conviction

Aaron Michael Marshall
Aaron Michael Marshall(Cass County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Hughes Springs volleyball coach was handed a 100-year prison sentence after a Cass County jury convicted him of multiple sex crimes against a child.

Aaron Michael Marshall, 39, of Linden, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, and six counts of indecency with a child by contact. Several witnesses testified Wednesday against Marshall, saying the abuse began when the victim was 12 and lasted until she was 16. One witness claimed that Marshall had admitted to the abuse in 2022. Marshall denied all claims, attempting to give alibis and saying he had never admitted guilt.

On Thursday, Marshall was sentenced to 100 years in the Texas Department of Corrections - Institutional Division.

Previous reporting:

Trial of former Hughes Springs coach accused of child sex crimes begins

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale police conducting manhunt
Texas native writer, director speaks on SAG-AFTRA strike purpose, goals
Longview ISD
WebXtra: Longview ISD teachers receive $1.9M in bonus checks
