Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - The heat wave continues with more triple digit temperatures.  The Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended through Saturday and will likely be extended through Sunday as well.  Expect temperatures today to stay in the triple digits until this evening and it will take until near midnight to drop into the 80s.  We’ll start in the lower 80s Saturday morning with sunny skies.  A few high, thin clouds are possible Saturday and Sunday but there’s not much to cool things down.  Temperatures will still reach the triple digits each afternoon.  The high pressure still looks to back off early next week, but chances for rain aren’t looking great.  Still, at least slight chances stick around for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Marshall
Former Hughes Springs coach found guilty on 9 charges of child sex crimes
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
A manhunt took place off I-20 near Lindale on Friday afternoon.
Brief pursuit leads to manhunt, 2 arrests near Lindale
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
Police name pedestrian killed in Jacksonville train incident

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-4-23
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-4-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-4-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-4-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips