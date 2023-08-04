East Texas (KLTV) - The heat wave continues with more triple digit temperatures. The Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended through Saturday and will likely be extended through Sunday as well. Expect temperatures today to stay in the triple digits until this evening and it will take until near midnight to drop into the 80s. We’ll start in the lower 80s Saturday morning with sunny skies. A few high, thin clouds are possible Saturday and Sunday but there’s not much to cool things down. Temperatures will still reach the triple digits each afternoon. The high pressure still looks to back off early next week, but chances for rain aren’t looking great. Still, at least slight chances stick around for Monday and Tuesday.

