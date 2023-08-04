Esthetician gives East Texans advice for protecting skin in extreme heat

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Licensed Esthetician Jennifer Smith speaks on how to protect your skin during this heat wave and how to set your skin up for success ahead of the coming school year.

She addresses how to choose sunscreen, the importance of exfoliating and how to achieve these things if you have facial hair. She also speaks about when to use certain products and how to build a routine.

