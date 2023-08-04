Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

ERCOT issues Weather Watch as temperatures continue to rise

Consumers asked to conserve energy
(PRNewswire)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Weather Watch has been issued by ERCOT from August 6-7 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, officials said.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advanced notice of significant weather with higher forecasted electrical demand. Consumers are being asked to conserve as much energy as possible.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal and they currently have enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand.

On August 1, ERCOT set a new all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW.

They say the 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard shows the possibility for new all-time peak demand records next week.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Marshall
Former Hughes Springs coach found guilty on 9 charges of child sex crimes
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
Police name pedestrian killed in Jacksonville train incident
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others

Latest News

A manhunt took place off I-20 near Lindale on Friday afternoon.
Brief pursuit leads to manhunt, 2 arrests near Lindale
Samantha Wilson
Lindale woman accused of failing to report repeated child sex abuse
Longview ISD
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.9M in bonus checks
Warren Rogers
Reward offered in connection with case involving murder of Tyler veteran
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county