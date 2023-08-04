Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas hosts Chicago following Copper’s 24-point showing

Chicago faces the Dallas Wings after Kahleah Copper scored 24 points in the Sky’s 104-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chicago Sky (10-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-11, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -10.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Dallas Wings after Kahleah Copper scored 24 points in the Sky's 104-85 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Wings have gone 9-3 at home. Dallas leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Satou Sabally leads the Wings with 9.2 rebounds.

The Sky are 5-6 on the road. Chicago is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 94-88 on May 28, with Marina Mabrey scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Courtney Williams is averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Mabrey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

