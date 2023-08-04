Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crisp corn-tomato salad by Mama Steph

Corn is the main ingredient(Pexels: Cats Coming)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This easy-to-make salad is cool, creamy and delicious. Serve it alongside your favorite grilled meat, or enjoy it alone as a healthy snack.

Crisp corn-tomato salad

1 cup fresh corn kernels (can be steamed, grilled, or even raw)

1 medium to large avocado, flesh scooped out and cubed

1 cup chopped whole tomatoes or halved cherry/grape tomatoes

1 1/2 cup chopped cucumbers

2 tablespoons diced red onion

For the dressing:

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (or lemon, if preferred)

1/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste

Method:

Cut steamed, grilled or raw corn off the cob. (To steam it, place cobs still in husk into the microwave and cook for five minutes. When cool enough to handle, slice off the cob)

Place corn in a salad bowl, then add avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion.

Stir together the dressing ingredients in a small bowl, then pour over the salad and toss to coat evenly.

Serve immediately, or chill in the fridge to serve later. The lime or lemon juice will help keep the avocado from turning brown, but only for the first day. After that, you just have to deal with brown avocado, if there are leftovers. (There probably won’t be. It’s that good!)

