Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs practice hard in the heat

Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs practice hard in the heat
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Corrigan this afternoon the Bulldogs were busy in the heat as they prepare for the upcoming football season. Brett Ratliff enters the season as his 4th year as head coach, and he says this years team is fired up.

“Hey, we’re very excited,” he said. “We lost a great senior class and we were sad to see them go but man, these guys right here they got after it the first couple of days of practice and we’re really excited to see what they can do. They’re fired up. They know the tradition and and we’re ready to excel. Like I said, we’ve had a great couple of days of practice and and I’m already ready to start hitting somebody else.”

Wide receiver Tony Cooper for the Bulldogs said, “I feel that we will be great. We have a lot of people from JV. JV with 8-2 last year. Pretty much. yes, sir. Be ready. Best of luck to you. Yes, sir. Thank you.”

The Bulldogs who finished the season last year with an impressive 10 and 2 record will be looking to pick up where they left off. Their first opponent, Buna on August 25th.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview man struck by car, killed while walking on shoulder
Brandon Dale Fagan
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes person of interest in homicide into custody
Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45
Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster gets 5 years probation, no fine
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County
Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville

Latest News

Cowboys Camp: McCarthy remembers a special coach, Marty Schottenheimer.
Cowboys Camp: McCarthy remembers a special coach
Cowboys Camp: McCarthy remembers a special coach, Marty Schottenheimer.
Cowboys Camp: McCarthy remembers a special coach
Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs practice hard in the heat
Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs practice hard in the heat
Cowboys Camp: Offensive coordinator explains West Coast offense
Cowboys Camp: Offensive coordinator explains West Coast offense