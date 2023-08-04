Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in homicide

David Sartain
David Sartain(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Selman man believed to have been killed in Cherokee County Tuesday has been identified.

The victim has been identified as David Sartain, 56, according to a Friday release. No suspects have been arrested at the time of reporting.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, they received a call of a dead person around 2:20 a.m. on County Road 3429. Deputies were able to determine it was a homicide. A person of interest was found Wednesday evening after a day-long search, but they are not regarded as a suspect according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.

