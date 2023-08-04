Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny and hot again this afternoon. Highs today will be in the triple digits and Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect. This evening we’ll see mostly sunny to mostly clear skies as temperatures cool into the 90s. Overnight, clear skies and lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. For Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with highs in the 100s. We’re likely to see the Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue into the weekend, but some modifications to counties included and timing for each product are possible. We’re still forecasting a low chance for a few showers and thunderstorms early next week, though it will not be a widespread, soaking rain. Fire Danger remains High to Very High through the weekend, please use caution when doing any outdoor activities that may cause a spark. Remember that burn bans are in effect for most of East Texas. If you’re unsure whether or not you’re under a burn ban, we have a regularly updated map at the bottom of our kltv.com/weather webpage, and on our weather app. Have a great Friday and weekend.

