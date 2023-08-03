Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas exterminator offers tips on how to protect against critter invasions during summer heat

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Most of us are doing our best to get out of the blistering East Texas heat, but humans are not the only ones trying to avoid triple-digit temperatures.

Insects and rodents quite often will seek shelter in homes, while also seeking a water source.

Ants, roaches, mice and rats are the most common invaders, and they don’t require much of an opening to get into a home. And mice and rats can often attract the attention of animals around a home that prey on them.

Exterminator Jared Lundmark talks about why they invade homes and what you can do to protect against them.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

