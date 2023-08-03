Tyler ISD updates student code of conduct with added disciplinary option

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD school board on Wednesday amended the student code of conduct giving principals the power to restrict students from end of years school events as a form of additional punishment.

“Our principals have always had the authority to provide discipline as enlisted in the student code of conduct,” said Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD superintendent of schools. “Now they can go as far as if there is a DEAP assignment in the alternative education placement school that they could also tag on some of those extracurricular events at the back end of the school year that you could actually be forbidden from participating in those.”

Crawford did not say any specific incident warranted the change in policy, and that is is hopefully just a deterrent for students.

“We know that 99 percent of our students want to come to school and learn. We want to make sure there are consequences in place as deterrents so their behaviors are appropriate,” said Crawford.

Events subject to this policy could include field days, dances, or even graduation if the situation arises.

“It could, depending on when that offense occurred and exactly what did occur,” said Crawford. “We are very clear with the expectations of our students and wanted to clearly define that in the student code of conduct.”

