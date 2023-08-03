Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and temps well above 100 degrees today

EASET TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got another very hot day ahead with temperatures back in the 99°-104° range and heat index values in excess of 110°. It goes without saying that we all need to be very careful in this continued heat as this type of warmth can truly whittle away at you psychologically as well as physically. Please continue to drink water throughout the day and keep a watchful eye on family, friends, and pets. Triple digit heat will continue well into the weekend, although temps should not be as hot since our heat dome will have shifted further west thankfully. There is a chance for some limited showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday thanks to the high-pressure overhead not being as potent and northwest flow returning in the upper levels of our atmosphere. Rain still does not look like a guarantee for most, but at this point we will take any precious drops of water we can get, as well as the chance for temperatures to drop into the upper 90s for the first couple of days of the next work week. Stay cool out there, friends.

