Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say

The Easley community is remembering the life a officer Matthew Hare. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina police officer died while trying to save the life of a suicidal person on train tracks, according to officials.

WHNS reports 22-year-old Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said they received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While they responded to the call, police said they called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the train tracks when he was hit by the train. He died on the scene.

According to WHNS, Hare graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in March 2023 and began his career in law enforcement only a few months before he gave his life in service to his community.

A memorial for Hare was set up outside of the Easley Police Department Wednesday night.

Community members gathered around the memorial to leave flowers and notes.

The police department also started a memorial fund to help support Hare’s family. Donations can be made here.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dale Fagan
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes person of interest in homicide into custody
Longview man struck by car, killed while walking on shoulder
Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45
Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster gets 5 years probation, no fine
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County
Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville

Latest News

Mice and rats
WebXtra: East Texas exterminator offers tips on how to protect against critter invasions during summer heat
Mice and rats
WebXtra: East Texas exterminator offers tips on how to protect against critter invasions during summ
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says
While we need a provision to protect the federal investment, we must be able to provide...
A Better East Texas: Broadband network, federal aid, and community connection