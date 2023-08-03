Police name pedestrian killed in Jacksonville train incident

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of the woman who died in an incident involving a train in Jacksonville Wednesday.

Guillmerina Vera Perez, 65, of Jacksonville, was killed after being struck by a train on Wednesday, a police press release said. Perez was walking east on the tracks and ignored, or did not hear, warning horn blasts from the train, according to the release.

A Wednesday release said the accident occurred on the Union Pacific rail line west of US 69. The train came to a stop after hitting the woman and the crew called emergency services for aid. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation continues, police say, but the incident is currently being viewed as a tragic accident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.