Marshall police arrest suspected home invader

Keontra Jones
Keontra Jones(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested a man suspected in a Tuesday home invasion.

Keontra Jones, 21, of Longview, was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. According to a Marshall Police Department press release, officers received a call regarding a break-in around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The caller reportedly told police that her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home, pulled out a gun, then assaulted and threatened her.

Jones was arrested in Longview with the help of the Longview Police Department, the release said, and the suspect has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

