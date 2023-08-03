Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam

FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege.

Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence said in a statement Wednesday.

An email seeking comment was left with Costa-Mota’s attorney.

Costa-Mota dressed to appear like a contractor and entered the stores empty-handed, prosecutors allege in court documents. He would then load a door or several doors worth hundreds of dollars each onto a lumber cart, take them to the service department and return them without a receipt, authorities said.

He was given a store credit that he later redeemed at other stores, prosecutors said.

If the return was denied, he would take the doors without paying and return them at another store, prosecutors said.

Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey were involved. The defendant was given about 370 fraudulent store credits between June 2021 and February 2022, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dale Fagan
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes person of interest in homicide into custody
Longview man struck by car, killed while walking on shoulder
Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45
Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster gets 5 years probation, no fine
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County
Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville

Latest News

Mice and rats
WebXtra: East Texas exterminator offers tips on how to protect against critter invasions during summer heat
Mice and rats
WebXtra: East Texas exterminator offers tips on how to protect against critter invasions during summ
Officer Matthew Hare, 22, was struck and killed by a train while responding to a call.
Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says
While we need a provision to protect the federal investment, we must be able to provide...
A Better East Texas: Broadband network, federal aid, and community connection