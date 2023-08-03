Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin man arrested with meth, crack, AR-15 during raid, sheriff reports

Anderson Douglas, 45, is in the Angelina County Jail.
Anderson Douglas, 45, is in the Angelina County Jail.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies executed a raid on a so-called “dope house,” Sheriff Tom Selman said.

The sheriff’s office was joined by Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS to execute a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the area of Hwy 59 North.

As the special response team executed the warrant, they located the suspect, Anderson Douglas, 45, of Lufkin, at the residence. He was found with a quantity of meth, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, and an AR-15 rifle, Selman said. Those items were seized.

Douglas is being held in the Angelina County Jail on two 1st degree felony counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, as well as a second degree felony count of the same charge. His bond amount totals $125,000.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dale Fagan
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes person of interest in homicide into custody
Longview man struck by car, killed while walking on shoulder
Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45
Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster gets 5 years probation, no fine
Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview Public Library hosts book sale through Friday
Longview Public Library hosts book sale through Friday
Tyler ISD Logo
Tyler ISD updates student code of conduct with added disciplinary option
Aaron Marshall
Former Hughes Springs coach found guilty on 9 charges of child sex crimes
Keep Tyler Beautiful’s ‘Project Daffodil’ adds Texas wildflower seeds to annual lineup