Lufkin man arrested with meth, crack, AR-15 during raid, sheriff reports

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies executed a raid on a so-called “dope house,” Sheriff Tom Selman said.

The sheriff’s office was joined by Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS to execute a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the area of Hwy 59 North.

As the special response team executed the warrant, they located the suspect, Anderson Douglas, 45, of Lufkin, at the residence. He was found with a quantity of meth, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, and an AR-15 rifle, Selman said. Those items were seized.

Douglas is being held in the Angelina County Jail on two 1st degree felony counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, as well as a second degree felony count of the same charge. His bond amount totals $125,000.

