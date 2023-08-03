Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
LED bulbs use less power, last longer, East Texas hardware store owner points out

By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The incandescent lightbulb is now becoming a thing of the past, and Ace Hardware store owner Bobby DuBose says he saw it coming.

“Well, I knew they were going to ban those at some point in time, but I didn’t really know when it was coming. We’ve been trending towards it ever since we’ve been in business here for eight years now, Ace our major vendor of course, they were pushing us to carry more LED bulbs in the stores.”

When comparing the LED bulb to the incandescent bulb, there are a couple benefits.

“The LED is a better product; it uses less electricity, it lasts longer, it’s brighter,” says DuBose.

The Department of Energy estimates consumers will save close to $3 billion on their utility bills using LED bulbs.

Ace Hardware customer Tristan Roberts is worried about the cost of the bulb itself, which can be 20 to 30 percent higher than incandescent bulbs.

“Hopefully they do what they say and last a little bit longer, and I wouldn’t have to eat it as much, but it would be a pain knowing that every time I go if I got to change out two bulbs I’m paying $30 you know, that’s a lot of money up front just for some lights on” says Roberts.

According to energy.gov, residential LEDs -- especially ENERGY STAR rated products -- use at least 75% less energy, and last up to 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting.

The DOE passed the ban in April 2022.

The ban is only on the manufacture and sale of incandescent bulbs. You can still use any incandescent bulbs you already have.

