Keep Tyler Beautiful’s ‘Project Daffodil’ adds Texas wildflower seeds to annual lineup

(WGCL)
By Madison Myers
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas wildflower seeds are a newcomer to the annual Keep Tyler Beautiful Bulb Sale lineup.

Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner said they hope the new addition will encourage community members to grow locally.

“Keep Tyler Beautiful, we are big proponents of natural landscaping, planting things that are native to the area. so we wanted to encourage people to also plant native, we hear from a lot of people that are wanting to buy wildflowers seeds but they don’t know where to purchase them,” said Garner.

Owner of Dory’s Gardens and Boutique, Dory Hersey, said there are things to do now if you want to plant wildflower seeds.

“Well it’s all about the preparation when you’re going to plant anything and wildflowers like wild areas. so you want to choose a spot that you’re not going to be grooming or mulching or irrigating a whole bunch. And it’s going to look a little bit wild as the different seeds start to come up and the flowers start blooming in their season,” said Hersey.

The best time to sow the seeds is during the fall, so that they may sprout in the spring and summer.

And you should not soak your wildflowers, but rather water them modestly twice a day to maintain healthy growth. Proper maintenance also plays a significant role in the success of growing wildflowers.

“But I think a key thing also is to sow right where you want them to be, don’t sow it in a little pot and try to transfer it to, they just want to be out there and start growing where they’re going to be and set their roots,” said Hersey.

All proceeds of Project Daffodil will go to Keep Tyler Beautiful general programing that encourages community members to be more eco-friendly and conscious consumers.

