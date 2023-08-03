Immunization updates on parents’ minds as back-to-school draws near

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the first day of school approaches, parents and guardians are making sure their students are up to date on the state’s required vaccines.

These vaccines include Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Mumps and Rubella or MMR, hepatitis A and B, Varicella or Chicken Pox, and Meningitis. Parents or guardians who wish for their kids to be exempt from vaccinations must file a medical reason or reason of conscience, including religion, through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

