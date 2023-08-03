Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Immunization updates on parents’ minds as back-to-school draws near

By Lauren Tear
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the first day of school approaches, parents and guardians are making sure their students are up to date on the state’s required vaccines.

These vaccines include Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Mumps and Rubella or MMR, hepatitis A and B, Varicella or Chicken Pox, and Meningitis. Parents or guardians who wish for their kids to be exempt from vaccinations must file a medical reason or reason of conscience, including religion, through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To learn more about immunization requirements and exemptions, click here.

