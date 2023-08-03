Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Hughes Springs coach found guilty on 9 charges of child sex crimes

Aaron Marshall
Aaron Marshall(KLTV Staff - JD Conte)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A jury has found a former Hughes Springs coach guilty of nine child sex crimes.

Aaron Marshall, a former Hughes Springs assistant volleyball coach, was arrested in February of 2021 on counts of sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. On Thursday, Marshall was found guilty.

Several witnesses testified Wednesday against Marshall, saying the abuse began when the victim was 12 and lasted until she was 16. One witness claimed that Marshall had admitted to the abuse in 2022. Marshall denied all claims, attempting to give alibis and saying he had never admitted guilt.

The defense was able to throw out one of the three sexual assault charges, with the court agreeing the state only had evidence supporting two.

The case is now in the sentencing phase, with the same jury determining punishment.

