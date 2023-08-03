Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire

Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San Jacinto County on Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.(Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San Jacinto County on Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Named the Snowhill fire, at least 215 acres of land are burning west of Lake Livingston. At last check, it was listed at 90 percent containment.

Around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said two forest service personnel received burns from radiant heat and were transported to a hospital for treatment of first and second-degree burns.

At the time, the firefighters were working to set up containment lines along FM 946 in the Willis Springs area.

State Representative Ernest Bailes said two airplanes and two helicopters were shuttling water from the lake to the scene of the brush fire.

“Forward progression has been stopped and fire activity has diminished.”

In a Facebook post, the Oakhurst Volunteer Fire Department described Wednesday’s conditions as “intense,” with flames moving fast into the 60 ft. tall trees.

Emergency management officials reported the fire was sending airborne embers to neighboring Walker County.

State and local fire crews were expected to remain at the scene overnight.

“Containment line is complete around the fire but firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the fire overnight, engaging in mop up to ensure all heat has been mitigated,” the Forest Service stated.

