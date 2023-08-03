Firefighters injured fighting San Jacinto County wildfire released from hospital

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters were injured while working the Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital Thursday morning after suffering burns Wednesday.

The injured firefighters were treated/released from the hospital this morning. Texas A&M Forest Service will conduct an Internal Fire Review to assess the incident, providing personnel an opportunity to learn & make improvements to mitigate risks/improve safety moving forward. pic.twitter.com/mnjW0iAQi3 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 3, 2023

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire intensified in an area where personnel were constructing containment lines.

On Thursday, the Forest Service said it will conduct an internal fire review to assess what happened and “provide personnel an opportunity to learn and make improvements to mitigate risks/improve safety moving forward.”

The Snowhill Fire burned 215 acres in San Jacinto County.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in San Jacinto County on the #SanJacinto2715Fire. The fire is an estimated 50 acres and 10% contained. Fire activity has increased and aircraft are assisting ground crews. #txfire pic.twitter.com/kBEDZyd3aj — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.