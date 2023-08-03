East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! The heat wave continues. Temperatures are beginning to drop, but will be slow to cool. Expect fair skies this evening and overnight with temperatures dropping into the 80s by midnight. Friday looks hot and humid again with another excessive heat warning. Temperatures will reach the triple digits and feel like 110 degrees at times. The heat continues into the weekend and excessive heat warnings could be extended through Saturday and Sunday. The ridge of high pressure finally moves far enough west that slight chances for rain return to the forecast briefly for early next week, but it won’t bring much relief to the heat.

