Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Dad drowns after saving his 3 kids from canal

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His...
Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His body was later recovered by the divers.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.J. (WABC) - The search for a New Jersey father who disappeared after saving his children from drowning ended in tragedy when divers found his body.

Franklin Township Police received a 911 call Wednesday reporting a man in the water at the Delaware and Raritan Canal, with three children on the shore.

Witnesses told police the children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – went into the water and quickly became distressed. That’s when their 42-year-old father went into the water to help. He pulled his children to shallow water but struggled to maintain his balance.

Responding officers found the children out of the water but could not locate their father.

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the victim were unsuccessful. His body was recovered by the divers around 5:30 p.m.

The children were treated at the scene and released without further medical attention.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dale Fagan
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes person of interest in homicide into custody
Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45
Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster gets 5 years probation, no fine
Longview man struck by car, killed while walking on shoulder
Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County

Latest News

FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to...
2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election
An indictment charges Trump with four counts related to his efforts to undo the presidential...
Former president Trump to be arraigned on 2020 election charges
Carolyn Jansing, an 18-year-old lifeguard and recent high school graduate, helped save...
Recent high school grad helps save 4-year-old girl from drowning