Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Cowboys Camp: LB Vander Esch says team has ‘foot on the gas pedal’

Cowboys Camp: LB Vander Esch says team has ‘foot on the gas pedal’
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - On the Cowboys defense, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has quietly become a team leader.

“We’ve been growing getting better, and just putting new things on film year after year, so is being under our third year now with DQ and just the things that we can accomplish and the goal that we have sit in our minds, we are guns blazing. Our foot is on the gas pedal the whole way.”

“Being a third year defense, that is all together and we haven’t lost any pieces we kept everybody together. To do something really special because obviously us meshing together our culture and energy that we have growing. It is a brotherhood in that room. There should be a lot of good things going on.”

There’s been some talking points about this being an elite defense your thoughts do you want to weigh in on that?

“Yeah, no doubt but I mean we can’t just talk about it, we have to actually do it. We are doing what we need to do in meetings, and we got to come out here and showcase on the field. "

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylan Bryan Merritt
Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster
Kilgore Fire Department is fighting two fires on Parkview Street.
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
Brandon Dale Fagan
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes person of interest in homicide into custody
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight

Latest News

Cowboys Camp: LB Vander Esch says team has ‘foot on the gas pedal’
Cowboys Camp: LB Vander Esch says team has ‘foot on the gas pedal’
Dak Prescott
Cowboy players express importance of Dak Prescott’s leadership
Ronald Jones at Cowboys Camp
Cowboys Camp: Does Ronald Jones 2-game suspension open door for Zeke's return?
"I think the big thing is you know I like the balance of veterans verse young guys. I think we...
Cowboys Camp: McCarthy discusses importance of mixture of experienced, inexperienced players