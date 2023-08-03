CHRISTUS Health in Tyler unveils Hope Monument to remember lost children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans gathered Wednesday morning for the Hope Monument dedication at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. It’s a memorial to children who have been lost due to miscarriage, accident, or other circumstances.

“This hope monument will serve as a tangible reminder of God’s love and peace for us. In the wake of losing a child, I believe that this hope monument will help facilitate healing and reconciliation for grieving loved ones.” said Andy Navarro, Vice President of Mission Integration.

Retired OBGYN doctor Lourell Sutliff and his wife Lynda donated the monument.

“The loss of a child in my clinical practice was probably the saddest thing that any patient or I personally encountered in otherwise usually happy situations.” said Dr. Sutliff.

He said this same statue stands at about 30 other locations around the country. But he wanted to bring this hope to Tyler, so he contacted the sculptor.

“I think it’s beautiful, I think it’s a very beautiful depiction of what people go through.” said Ruth DiBacco, the CHRISTUS Health clinical director of NICU and pediatrics.

“It affects me because we see it in our unit. We see it in L and D when we go into those traumatic deliveries and the baby doesn’t make it, or they come to our NICU and they’re very pre-mature and they don’t have those survival skills.” added DiBacco.

But ultimately, Dr. Sutliff wants this statue to provide comfort for people.

“And will go away with some sense of hope that in God’s bigger plan that they’ll see that child again.”

You can find the monument right outside the Bradley-Thompson Tower Plaza at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

