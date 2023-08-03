Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Bear steals golf clubs, drags bag into woods

A bear stole a bag of golf clubs at a golf course in Canada, and it was all caught on camera. (Source: CNN, Karim Lalani, golfdigest.com, "Cocaine Bear"/Universal Pictures, Mark Pettie, "The Yogi Bear Show"/Hanna-Barbera Productions)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CNN) – A bear stole a bag of golf clubs at a golf course in Canada, and it was all caught on camera.

The clubs belonged to Jerome Gignac, who was golfing at Westwood Plateau Golf Club in Vancouver on Monday.

When Gignac got to the 13th hole, a female black bear approached his cart and took off with his bag of clubs.

Gignac insists there was no food in his bag.

Gignac started to follow the bear, shouting at it, but the animal dragged the bag down a ravine.

Fortunately for Gignac, all the clubs fell out of the bag as the bear dragged it, so the golfer wasn’t left empty-handed.

“I got really lucky there,” Gignac said. “All the clubs were dumped out. The putter was still in there, just as it went over the edge, and it fell out just at the edge of the ravine.”

The bear got away with a dozen golf balls, tees and the bag itself.

Gignac said he was unable to retrieve those items. Unfortunately, he had just recently purchased the new bag.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dale Fagan
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes person of interest in homicide into custody
Longview man struck by car, killed while walking on shoulder
Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45
Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster gets 5 years probation, no fine
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County
Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
LIVE: Trump arrives at DC courthouse to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Teresa Louviere
Woman accused of interfering with investigation into Joaquin woman’s death seeks bond release
A Sour Lake woman accused of interfering in the investigation of a Joaquin woman’s homicide is...
Woman accused of interfering with investigation into Joaquin woman’s death seeks bond release
FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam