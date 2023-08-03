Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Mabel Haselden
Mabel Haselden(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Mabel Haselden, 40, of Katy, went missing from a Lufkin hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office announcement. According to the release, Haselden’s family are not sure why she was in Lufkin and have not heard from her since Sunday.

Haselden is described as white with curly brown hair and brown eyes, and stands at 5′5. She was last seen wearing a purple top, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. She wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a necklace.

Anyone with information regarding Haselden is urged to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331 ext. 2.

