Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another hot and sunny afternoon in store for today. There are no major differences between today’s forecast and the last several days; we’ll see highs in the 100s across the area this afternoon, Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect. This evening we’ll be in the 90s, eventually cooling into the upper 70s and low 80s overnight. Tomorrow’s forecast is again mostly the same. For the weekend, expect the heat and sunshine to continue. Eventually, early next week, we do anticipate a weakening in the high pressure system, aka “heat dome”, that could allow for showers and thunderstorms to move into East Texas. Right now, it looks like Tuesday will be the day with the best chance for rain. Temperatures may cool down slightly, but it will still be hot with highs in the 90s. New this morning, the latest Drought Monitor expands Moderate to Severe Drought across areas south of I-20. Burn bans remain in effect for most of East Texas, please see the bottom of our kltv.com/weather page or our weather app for a frequently updated map of burn bans. Have a great afternoon.

