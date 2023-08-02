Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
You can enter the national parks for free on Friday

The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – On Friday, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In a news release, the park service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The fee waiver on Friday only applies to the cost of entry. It doesn’t apply to fees for camping.

Visitors who plan to be in the park after Friday must pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The park service is also offering fee-free days this year on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

East Texas non-profit says human trafficking is not always a ‘big white scary van’

