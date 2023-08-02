Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Very hot temperatures on tap again today. Potentially some better rain chances early next week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Just like a broken record, the forecast for today will be very similar to what we’ve been dealing with for the past several days. Temperatures this afternoon will be back in the triple digit range once again with heat index values reaching upwards of 105° to 112°+ which is why Excessive Heat Warnings continue through this evening. Please take this heat seriously and drink lots of water throughout the day as well as watching children, pets, and the elderly closely. This dangerous heat will continue for the next several days thanks to our higher-pressure overhead. Expect mornings to remain mild and muggy in the upper 70s and each afternoon still very hot in the lower 100s with totally dry skies. Some good news to focus on while we sweat: The heat dome currently overhead will begin to shift further west later this week which will allow for another summer cold front to get close to the Red River on Sunday, and then potentially even push south into East Texas sometime late next Monday or on Tuesday. If so, this would give us a much better shot at some needed rainfall for some lucky folks, as well as slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll be watching the forecast trends closely, in the meantime y’all please stay cool and stay safe.

